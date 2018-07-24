Mollie Tibbetts: 5 Things To Know About College Student, 20, Who Went Missing On Iowa Jog

Authorities are desperately searching for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, after she mysteriously disappeared following a jog on July 18. Here’s everything to know.

Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing on July 19 in Brooklyn, Iowa. She was staying at her boyfriend, Dalton Jack’s, house and watching his dogs when she went out for a run on Wednesday evening. She never returned. Dalton last saw Mollie on July 16 before he left for work at a construction company in Dubuque, about 140 miles away. Hundreds of people have come together to help search for Mollie in the small town of Brooklyn and its surrounding area. However, with the extremely rural terrain, full of corn rows, it has not been easy. Here’s more to know about Mollie and the horrible situation:

1. Mollie was an avid runner. Mollie was on the track team in high school, and going for a run in the evening was not out of the ordinary for her. In fact, her boyfriend confirmed that it was part of her daily routine around 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. “She knows Brooklyn extremely well,” he told ABC News. “Better than I do, and I’ve lived here my entire life.” Dalton explained that Mollie always wears her fitness tracker (FitBit) and usually brings her cellphone when she goes for a run. Unfortunately, all calls to her phone have gone straight to voicemail.

2. She was a college student. Mollie wrapped up her freshman year at the University of Iowa, where she majors in Sociology, in the spring. The 20-year-old’s mother, Laura Calderwood, said Mollie was looking forward to her sophomore year “full of hope” and had been getting ready to move into her first apartment at the time of her disappearance.

3. Dalton is her high school sweetheart. Dalton and Mollie started dating in high school and have now been together for more than two years. “She is kind, sweet, caring,” he told ABC News. “She’ll do anything for everybody.”

4. She was about to go away on vacation when she disappeared. Mollie and Dalton had a summer vacation to the Dominican Republic planned for the beginning of August for Dalton’s brother’s wedding. “As that date gets closer, it’s like closing in on me,” Mollie’s mom admitted. ‘Because I’m thinking about two people that are getting married that were also really close to Mollie. It’s supposed to be the happiest day of their life.”

5. What was she wearing when she disappeared? Mollie was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on July 19 wearing a black sports bra, gym shorts and running sneakers. She sent Dalton a photo on Snapchat later that night, which was the last time anyone heard from her. Her loved one realized she was missing when she didn’t go into work the next day or call in sick. Mollie is 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.