Demi Lovato: What Is Narcan & How Did It Save Her Life After Overdose? — Addiction Expert Explains
After suffering an alleged heroin overdose, Demi Lovato’s life was reportedly saved by the OD reversal drug Narcan. We’ve got details on the medicine and how its able to combat opioid overdoses.
Without the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, we might have lost Demi Lovato. The super talented 25-year-old allegedly OD’d on heroin on July 24, but thanks to speedy response by paramedics, they reportedly used Narcan after finding Demi already unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. “Narcan is an easy to administer medication, that anyone can deliver, but usually a paramedic, that will remove the signs and symptoms of an opiate overdose. When someone has taken too much heroin, and you introduce Narcan. It can be given as an injection or inhaled, that Narcan disengages the cells opiate receptors and allows the individual to begin breathing again. Absolutely it can save someone’s life that has overdosed on heroin,” Drug Addiction Expert & Certified Addictions Treatment Counselor Doug Caine tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.