Demi Lovato: What Is Narcan & How Did It Save Her Life After Overdose? — Addiction Expert Explains

After suffering an alleged heroin overdose, Demi Lovato’s life was reportedly saved by the OD reversal drug Narcan. We’ve got details on the medicine and how its able to combat opioid overdoses.

Without the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, we might have lost Demi Lovato. The super talented 25-year-old allegedly OD’d on heroin on July 24, but thanks to speedy response by paramedics, they reportedly used Narcan after finding Demi already unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. “Narcan is an easy to administer medication, that anyone can deliver, but usually a paramedic, that will remove the signs and symptoms of an opiate overdose. When someone has taken too much heroin, and you introduce Narcan. It can be given as an injection or inhaled, that Narcan disengages the cells opiate receptors and allows the individual to begin breathing again. Absolutely it can save someone’s life that has overdosed on heroin,” Drug Addiction Expert & Certified Addictions Treatment Counselor Doug Caine tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Whoever found her, she was probably non-responsive, not breathing or had very shallow breathing, then you would introduce Narcan, but only then. This is not a drug to be used lightly or to throw at someone that smoked too much weed. The fact that they used Narcan is a sign that something had gone terribly wrong, and she may have stopped breathing,” Doug continues. NBC News reports that Demi is “stable and alert and breathing” while recovering at Cedars Sinai hospital.

“Heroin overdose has the highest mortality rate of those who overdose, this is a very dangerous situation. A higher percentage of those who OD on heroin lately are dying, the rate is increasing,” Doug warns. With the opioid crisis that is gripping America, many police departments have given their officers Narcan as they are often the first responders to an overdose situation. Recently 400 officers at the Los Angeles International Airport police division have been trained in the use of Narcan and have been given the drug to administer to overdose victims at the nation’s second busiest airport. In addition to heroin, Narcan can also help in the overdose reversal of even more serious opioids such as fentanyl.