Tiffany Trump, 24, Puts Cleavage On Display In LBD As Dad Donald Threatens Iran

Tiffany Trump loves herself a good minidress, and her latest number was her chicest yet! See pics of Tiffany’s sexy black dress here!

Looking good, Tiff! First Daughter Tiffany Trump slayed in a black dress that flaunted ample cleavage as she hung out in London with her mother, Marla Maples, on July 23. Tiffany, 24, was dressed to the nines in the knee-length dress that featured subtle stripes on her stomach and black ribbon details. She covered up (barely) in a black satin button down shirt that was left open and tied under her chest. Paired with strappy black sandals, the look was classy and sexy at the same time! SEE PICS OF TIFFANY IN HER SEXY BLACK DRESS HERE!

Tiffany, 24, is currently on summer break as she attends law school. And she’s living it up! In another outing with Marla on July 18, she stunned in a unique outfit comprised of a baby blue suit with a sheer, long-sleeved top. And when we say sheer, we mean sheer. You could see straight through it, with her simple nude bra on display!

Meanwhile, dad Donald Trump — you know, the president — isn’t having a great time back in the United States. He’s currently under intense scrutiny for unhinged tweets in which he threatened Iran with war. He tweeted, in part, “To Iranian President Rouhani: Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before. We are not longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death. Be cautious”. After previously threatening North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with nuclear war, his latest tweet isn’t going over well, to say the least.