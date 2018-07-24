Tiny & T.I. Planning Big Party To Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary — Will They Renew Their Vows?

T.I. and Tiny Harris will be celebrating eight years of mostly wedded bliss on July 31. They’re planning huge party and we’ve got details on if it will include a vow renewal.

T.I. and Tiny Harris have really proved that the wedding vow to stay together for better or for worse is something they really mean. Even though Tip, 37, has had some mess ups when it comes other women, they always find their way back to each other. Mr. and Mrs. Harris will be celebrating eight years of marriage on July 31 and they’re still madly in love. “There was talk of a vow renewal before T.I.’s latest slip up, it was something Tiny was hinting that she’d like. But then that video came out with him getting way too friendly with Asia’h (Epperson) and Tiny stopped talking about any sort of vow renewal and started talking about divorcing him. It’s all flipped around again though and they are back to being stupidly in love,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“T.I. is very much back in Tiny’s bed, they’ve been reconnecting in a big way. They both admit that the drama’s a turn on for them, heck it might even be the secret to keeping things so hot all these years. They are both still very much in love and planning to stay together, but I haven’t heard about any vow renewal plans,” Tiny’s pal continues.

“There is a big party in the works to celebrate their wedding anniversary. There’s nothing to stop them from turning that into a vow renewal, they might just surprise everyone. Either way they plan to mark their 8 year wedding anniversary with a major celebration. They want to do something special to celebrate surviving all these years. They’re eight years married now, that’s big. Their love story and romance is still alive and they’re dedicated and committed to each other, that’s definitely something to celebrate,” the insider adds.

Tip already proved how much he loves his lady when they celebrated her 43rd birthday on July 14. He lavished her with a brand new black convertible with custom red seats that she gushed about loving in a video he shared on Instagram. As if that wasn’t enough, he loaded up the back seat with lots of other luxury goodies, including bags full of Christian Louboutin shoes. He even called her Mrs. H! We can’t wait to see how over the top these two go when it comes to wedding anniversary presents!