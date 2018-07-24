Stormy Daniels’ Estranged Husband Arrest For Assault After Allegedly Pushing Her — Police Report

The split between Stormy Daniels and her husband Glendon Crain has turned nasty as even more details about their bitter relationship are coming out. They include allegations that he put his hands on her during a fight.

Stormy Daniels’ estranged husband Glendon Crain threw a large box fan at her and pushed her down during a bitter fight, according to allegations in a police report. The documents detailing the July 2015 confrontation have been unearthed a day after it was revealed that the musician filed for divorce from his porn star wife of three years, with whom he has a 7-year-old daughter

Three years ago their little girl – who was then 4 – witnessed the messy fight, which led to Glendon’s arrest. The confrontation took place in the couple’s Texas home, according to the police report unearthed by both TMZ and The Dallas Morning News. Stormy reportedly called the cops at about 6:25 pm after an argument over the price of an oil change spiraled out of control. She claimed that, although she luckily was swift enough to dodge the flying box fan, when he allegedly pushed her she fell to the living room floor, banged her left knee and suffered a rug burn. It was also claimed that Glendon both punched himself and pulled out his hair. Even worse, the couple’s then 4-year-old daughter reportedly told cops, “My daddy pushed Momma down.” Even though Glendon was arrested for causing bodily injury and family violence, the charge was eventually dropped in March 2018, because Glendon completed a rehabilitation program, according to TMZ.

Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has alleged that she slept with President Donald Trump, back in 2006 – an allegation he strongly denies. Meanwhile, her lawyer Michael Avenatti (who is representing her in the Trump case) commented after he was shown the 2015 police report. When asked if the alleged violence persisted in the marriage, he told The Dallas Morning News, “The document speaks for itself.”

As for Stormy, after news broke of the breakdown of her marriage on July 23, she defiantly tweeted, “I don’t need or want privacy. I want truth. And it will come out. I’m not afraid.” HollywoodLife reached out to Stormy’s lawyer but he has yet to respond. We also reached out to Glendon’s attorney Rothwell B. Pool for comment. He told us, “The case is in litigation and, as a result, we have no comment.” He has yet to respond specifically about the 2015 police report.