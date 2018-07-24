Selena Gomez’s Mom Sends Love To Demi Lovato After Alleged Overdose: ‘My Heart Hurts’

Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, sweetly took to Instagram on July 24 to post a throwback pic and heartbreaking message about Demi Lovato after the singer was hospitalized for an alleged drug overdose.

Selena Gomez‘s mom, Mandy Teefey is the latest close friend of Demi Lovato‘s to reach out on social media with loving words about the singer after she was rushed to the hospital due to an alleged drug overdose on July 24. Mandy took to her Instagram page to share a sweet throwback pic of Demi and Selena laughing together during Selena’s sweet sixteen birthday party and her emotional caption revealed how devastated she is about the tough situation. “This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you. The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts. Comments off,” Mandy wrote. Unlike her mom, Selena hasn’t yet commented publicly about Demi.

Since news of Demi’s scary incident went public, many of her friends have been speaking out on social media with well wishes and concern. Nick Jonas, who Demi is rumored to have once dated, posted a loving message about her strength. “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi,” Nick posted on Instagram and social media. Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas also took to social media to post a similar message of love or Demi.

The support for Demi continues as she remains hospitalized. A few hours after the scary news broke, her rep confirmed that she was awake and with her family and explained that although some of the reports out there about Demi’s incident are incorrect, the main thing they’re all focusing on is getting her healthy. Initial reports said that Demi allegedly overdosed on heroin but multiple sources claimed those reports were false. The exact cause of Demi’s hospitalization has yet to be confirmed.

There have been no further updates on Demi’s condition at this time. We continue to send healing wishes to her during her recovery.