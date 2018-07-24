Sarah Jessica Parker & Chris Noth Are Flirting On Instagram & My SATC Loving Heart Can’t Take It

Carrie and Big, is that you? There’s nothing like a quick online flirt sesh between these two ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars to tempt us to binge all over again. Read their messages here!

Sex and the City ran for six seasons and two movies, but that does NOT mean that we’ve had enough of Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big’s on-again, off-again relationship. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth will be sharing the screen again anytime soon, so we’ll take any interaction we can get — even when it’s just flirting on social media! That’s right, these two had a moment on Instagram this weekend that has fans of the show going crazy! Chris got the ball rolling when he posted a photo of himself in the gym, wearing a knee brace and flexing his arm. It was captioned, “Climbing the mountain of time and gravity!”

He’s doing a great job of that! The guy looks great, and we clearly aren’t the only ones who think so. Instead of just throwing her former TV flame a like, Sarah stopped to comment on his muscle shot. “Still looking good!!!! X,” she wrote. And as if that wasn’t already too much for our hearts to handle, Chris commented back with a winking face and kissing emojis. Oo la la! So whether you were rooting for Carrie and Big to end up together or thought they should give it a rest, you have to admit their banter is cute AF.

But honestly, the best part about this is getting to see SJP finally get along with a co-star after so much drama with Kim Catrall. While we loved the way celebrities backed Sarah after Kim called her former co-star “cruel” for sending condolences after her brother’s death, we’d rather these two just played nice. Can’t the cast all just get along?

Climbing the mountain of time and gravity! A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

Apparently not, but at least we’ve got Chris and SJP’s online love fest to get excited about! We know Sarah has been married to Matthew Broderick forever and Chris married Canadian actress Tara Wilson in 2012, but it’s nice to see that these two still have love for each other.