Nick Jonas Is ‘Reeling’ Over Demi Lovato’s Alleged Overdose: We ‘Need To Pray For Her’

Nick Jonas is heartbroken after learning his dear friend, Demi Lovato, suffered from an alleged overdose on July 24. After hearing the news, he took to Twitter and shared his pain.

Nick Jonas is absolutely beside himself, and rightfully so. As TMZ previously reported, Nick’s dear friend and rumored ex, Demi Lovato, was rushed to a nearby hospital in LA on July 24 after suffering from an alleged overdose. And shortly after hearing the news, Nick shared his heartbreak with the world. In a message posted on Twitter, Nick said, “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi”.

Nick’s sentiments come just hours after it was reported that Demi was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home, treated with Narcan, and rushed to a nearby hospital. For those of you who may not be aware, Narcan is an emergency treatment for opiate overdoses. According to TMZ, Demi was out Monday night, July 23, celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood. The site claims she seemed happy in pics that she posted on her private Instagram account, so that makes her reported overdose seem even more surprising.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

However, in late June, Demi did reveal to the world that she had broken her 6-year sobriety, in the form of a song titled “Sober”. Some the lyrics include: “I’m sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again, I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Despite releasing the song, Demi never actually revealed when she relapsed, nor what substances she was using, nor if she was going to be getting treatment again.

Irregardless, it’s no secret that Nick and Demi have a deep history together, so we’re not surprised to see that he’s reacted to the heartbreaking news. Not only did they star in Camp Rock together, along Nick’s two brothers Joe and Kevin, but they went on the Future Now tour together in 2016, and did carpool karaoke as a duo that May.

This story is developing, so keep coming back to HollywoodLife.com for all the updates.