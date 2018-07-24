16 Tequila Cocktails To Celebrate National Tequila Day, Because Why Not

National Tequila Day is here! And it happens to fall on a Taco Tuesday — what more could you ask for?! Here at some yummy cocktails to celebrate!

Dirty Martinez

2.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Olive Juice

3 Green Italian Olives

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 10–12 seconds, then fine strain into small martini glass. Garnish with 3 green Italian olives through skewer.

Sparkling Paloma

½ oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Agave Nectar

Splash of Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit

Grapefruit Peel for garnish

Combine tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass over ice. Add a splash of Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit. Garnish with grapefruit peel and serve.

Tequila Bee’s Knees

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Reposado Tequila

¾ part fresh lemon juice

½ part fresh cranberry juice

½ part honey

Maraschino cherry

Lemon twist

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a maraschino cherry and a lemon twist.

Drop a Beat Created by mixologist Ben Scorah

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Blanco

3 oz. Hibiscus Water

2 oz. Fresh Blackberry Beet Juice

1 oz. Fresh Purple Beet Juice

1/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.15 oz. Fresh Ginger Juice

Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water for Top

Beet Chip for Garnish

Combine Tequila Don Julio Blanco, hibiscus water, fresh blackberry beet juice, fresh purple beet juice, fresh lemon juice and fresh ginger juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a mason jar over ice. Top with Sanpellegrino Sparkling Mineral water. Garnish with beet chip.

Mango Chile-rita

1.5 ounces Mango HI-CHEW Infused Reposado Tequila**

1 ounce fresh orange juice

.75 ounce fresh lime juice

.5 ounce simple syrup

1 dash Bittermens Hellfire Habanero Shrub (optional)

Kosher salt and cayenne pepper for garnish

Run a lime wedge along the lip of one half of a rocks glass, then roll that side of the glass in an equal-parts mix of kosher salt and cayenne pepper. Measure all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, shake vigorously, then strain over fresh ice in the prepared rocks glass. **INFUSIONS: The infusion ratio is one piece of candy per ounce of liquor. Soak the candy until dissolved.

Angry-Rita

4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 oz Blanco Tequila

0.5 oz Grenadine

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Dash of Angostura Bitters

Combine all ingredients except for cider in a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into rocks glass with ice and top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Spicy Sparkling Margarita

2 parts Blanco Tequila

½ part Cointreau

3 slices of Jalapeño pepper

Juice of 1/8 lime

1 ½ parts Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

Shake Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and peppers with ice. Pour into rocks glass with salted rim and lime wedge. Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime.

Skinny Margarita from Petite Taqueria

avion silver

cucumber

apple cider vinegar,

aloe vera water

agave

Casa Chilled Coffee

2 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

2 oz. Bailey’s Liqueur

1 Espresso Shot

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds, then fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with a large orange peel laid across the back of the glass with pulp side facing upwards. Lay 1 star anise on far left and 3 coffee beans to the right.

Paloma 2.0 by Braxton Overgaauw at The Polo Bar in New York City

1.5 oz Cenote Blanco

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz pamplemouse

1 oz grapefruit juice

1 egg white

Top with soda

Shake all ingredients except for the soda with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Top with soda. Garnished with a spring of Oregano

Buried Treasure

2 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

0.75 oz orange-chamomile simple syrup (see recipe below)

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz spiced rum

2 dashes bitters

Orange zest

Tarragon sprig

Combine all ingredients, except orange zest and tarragon, into mixing glass and stir. Strain into glass over ice. Squeeze orange zest; rub around rim and drop into glass. Garnish with tarragon.

ORANGE-CHAMOMILE SIMPLE SYRUP

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 chamomile tea bags

1 orange tea bag

Combine sugar and water in saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves and water begins to boil. Remove from heat; add tea bags. Let steep for 1 hour, then cool.

Noble Twist

1.5 oz Casa Noble Añejo Tequila

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz lime juice

0.25 oz green chartreuse

0.5 oz simple syrup

Lemon peel

Place all ingredients, except lemon peel, in glass; add ice and swizzle. Squeeze lemon peel; rub around rim and drop into glass.

Diablo by Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

0.75 oz lime juice

0.5 oz creme de cassis

1.5 oz El Tesoro Reposado tequila

4 oz Bruce Cost Ginger Ale – Original

In a small glass with ice, combine the listed ingredients. Garnish with an orange slice and enjoy.

Ruins Paloma By Christian Armando at Ruins in Dallas, Texas

1.5 Cenote Blanco

.5 Giffard Pamplemousse

.75 Guava

.5 lime juice

2 drops Saline

Topo chico

Combine all ingredients (except Topo Chico) in a mixing glass with ice. shake and strain into cocktail glass with ice. Garnish: grapefruit peel, cilantro frond, activated charcoal salt

Burning Desire

1 1/2 oz of VIVA XXXII Joven

1 oz Homemade Pomegranate Grenadine

3/4 oz Orange Grapefruit Liqueur

1/2 oz Habanero Tincture

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into Nick & Nora Glass. Garnish with a Habanero pepper.

The Superfood Sour

1 1/2 oz Goji Berry Infused VIVA XXXII Joven

1 oz Unsalted Garbanzo Been Water

1/2 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with Ice. Strain back into tin. Dry Shake. Strain into Martini Glass. Garnish with Goji Berries.