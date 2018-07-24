‘The Challenge’ Recap: 1st ‘Final Reckoning’ Elimination Brings Loads Of Epic New Twists

TJ Lavin reveals loads of insane twists on the July 24 episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ Plus, [SPOILER] and [SPOILER] are sent home after an intense first elimination!

Since Kyle and Brad won the latest competition on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, there seems to be a big decision in their hands about who to send into elimination, and it leaves others in the house on edge. Since Paulie has been flirting with Kyle’s ex, Cara Maria, he immediately has a target on his back, which frustrates his partner, Natalie, because she might get screwed over because of a relationship that never even involved her. Meanwhile, Kyle wastes no time hooking up with Faith again, despite getting pissed at Cara for simply flirting with Paulie.

Finally, it’s time to vote. Host TJ Lavin explains that every team in the house will get to vote someone into elimination, with the winning team being exempt from receiving votes. However, the winning team’s vote will be a “power vote” and count twice toward the total tally. The votes will all be made in secret, which adds a whole new layer to the level of trust in this game. After the vote, TJ throws another bombshell: The group won’t find out who was voted in until they’re all AT the elimination.

Finally, the teams arrive at the elimination ceremony, which takes place at the Armageddon this season. TJ announces that four teams received nominations at the secret vote, but it’s Natalie and Paulie who get the most. Then, in another twist, TJ lets Natalie and Paulie know who actually voted for them: Joss and Sylvia, Kam and Kayleigh, Zach and Amanda and Brad and Kyle (two votes). Now, it’s up to Natalie and Paulie to choose which team they want to go against (Brad and Kyle are obviously exempt as the winners).

Will Cara and Marie ever get on the same page? Find out on a new episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, TOMORROW at 9/8c! #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/tR0ZaDjSYK — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) July 23, 2018

They go with Kam and Kayleigh, which is no surprise — after all, Kayleigh outed Natalie as pansexual on social media, and the two have become vendettas. The challenge requires one partner to receive puzzle pieces while attached to a bungee cord, then pass them to the other partner who has to solve the puzzle. It’s a well-fought challenge, but Kam and Kayleigh pull off the win.

Meanwhile, there’s also some drama going down at the Redemption House — particularly between exes Chuck and Britni. They still have unresolved issues after their breakup, and Britni explodes on Chuck for leaving her without an explanation when they split. Plus, at the main house, the tension between Cara Maria and her partner, Marie, is at an all-time high as they remain in different alliances, despite being forced to work together.