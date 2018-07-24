La La Anthony Starring In Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ Video After Crushing Dance Challenge?

It looks like La La Anthony’s ‘In My Feelings’ challenge caught Drake’s attention! The actress was spotted on the set of Drizzy’s music video for the smash hit, all dressed up in Nola! Watch behind the scenes, here!

Drake, 31, and La La Anthony, 39, seem to be cooking up something epic! The Power actress was spotted on the set of his “In My Feelings” music video in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 24. A makeup artist, who was on set, captured La La on video as she made her way through what appeared to be a bar/restaurant. La La was spotted wearing a cleavage-baring tank top with gold hoops and her hair up in an old school side ponytail.

“Alright Keisha!,” the makeup artists says in the video, as La La walks by and looks at the camera, seemingly answering to the name, which also happens to be similar to that of her character on Power, LaKeisha. It’s unclear if La La will star in the video as the famous, “Keisha” — from the popular lyric, “Keisha, do you love me?” — who is apparently Drake’s ex-girlfriend from his teens. However, if it were up to us, we’d totally cast La La for the part!

La La’s surprise cameo came after she nailed the “In My Feelings” challenge earlier this month (July 7). — The viral dance craze, started by internet sensation, Shoker, aka “Shiggy” of “The Shiggy Show” on Instagram. La La put her own twist on the challenge, adding some friends, her son Kiyan, 11, and his friend into her video. She showed off her twerking skills in sexy, red biker shorts and proved she’s got moves so good, that they’re music video worthy!

It’s unclear when the music video for Drizzy’s “In My Feelings” will drop, but the filming is under way. Fans even captured videos from the set on July 8, where a crew of male and female dancers were dancing to the track, including one half of City Girls, the Miami rap duo who are featured on the track. Jatavia “JT” Johnson was unfortunately not present on set, as she is currently serving a jail sentence for fraud charges.

However, it looks like Drizzy and Karena are paying homage to JT in the video. The dancers on set can be seen holding up white t-shirts, with what appears to be a photo of a JT on its front that says “Free JT”.

Karena has worked with Drizzy before, directing on his hits, “God’s Plan,” “Nice For What,” and “I’m Upset.”

We can’t wait to see the finished product, Drizzy!