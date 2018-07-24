Kylie Jenner: The Real Reason Why She Ditched Her Giant Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner is feeling more confident than ever after shockingly removing her lip fillers and there’s one very important main reason she decided to go with her more natural appearance.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is looking more and more like her natural self after removing her lip fillers and her decision to make the bold move has a lot to do with her career. After appearing as the cover girl for Forbes Magazine‘s August issue due to her almost billion dollar fortune, the makeup mogul wants to make sure the public sees her as a real businesswoman and not just some reality star who didn’t work for what she has. ”Even with all the success she has had and the fact that Forbes talked about her fast track to being a billionaire, Kylie still feels she is not taken as seriously as she would like to be,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wants to be considered more real to her fans and detractors. She wants to be approachable and business like. Going with a more natural look is something she is trying so that she is considered as a more serious person.”

We can definitely see where Kylie’s thoughts are coming from. She already received a lot of criticism when the Forbes cover came out so it’s only natural that she would want to do whatever she can to be seen as a real career woman with an important purpose. In addition to the motivation for her business, the new mom has received motivation to go more natural from her beau Travis Scott, 26, and their five-month-old daughter Stormi. She took to her social media to admit that the two closest people to her have helped her to feel better about herself and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her.

We’re not sure how long Kylie will keep her natural pout but we think she looks absolutely amazing! She’s been making some public outings in the past few weeks, including her trek in Paris to support Travis’ appearance at Lollapalooza. During the outing, she stopped to take pics with fans and seemed happy to be there.