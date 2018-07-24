Kim Kardashian Shares Unbelievable Horror Film She Made With, Wait For It, The Cheetah Girls

What a throwback — and it’s only Tuesday! Kim Kardashian graced the internet with a video she filmed with the Cheetah Girls back in the day, and it’s scary for a lot of reasons — namely how close Adrienne Bailon really was to being part of the family!

Kim Kardashian, 37, took a walk down memory lane with daughter North West, while watching The Cheetah Girls. It turns out, North is quite the fan of the show! Kim shared via Twitter that her daughter specifically requested to watch the old episodes of the show with mom. What North didn’t know? That former Cheetah Girl member Adrienne Bailon 34, almost was her aunt! Awkward! If you don’t remember, Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, dated Adrienne for two years, before calling it quits in 2009. Kim was quick to poke fun at the fact, and on Instagram she joked, “Should I break the news to North that this could [have] been her auntie?!?!?!”

As if that wasn’t enough excitement for ONE night, Kim dove even deeper into the Cheetah Girls memory box. The star shared the ultimate throwback video in a tweet, revealing she and the Cheetah Girls once made a ridiculous horror movie called Meow. Random? Yes. Iconic? Also yes. In the epic throwback video, Kim K busts out her acting chops alongside Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan in an attempt at making a homemade horror film.The start of the film shows Kim K sitting in a green room with the Cheetah Girls, as they prep for a big show. Kim insists the girls leave her alone because she “needs a moment,” but when they do – a villain comes and poisons Kim’s drink! The dramatic plot line continues as the girls are forced to battle it out at a chance to replace Kim, (AKA Princess in the film), as the new lead singer. How did they even come up with this stuff?!

If you’re wondering how Kim even thought to resurface the video so many years later, there’s a clear answer. It was all thanks to North West! Evidently, Kim’s daughter is a Cheetah Girls fan too! Kim said in a tweet, “So North requested we watch The Cheetah Girls movies tonight! And I found something really special… when they were on tour we made an epic horror movie called Meow and I found it on YouTube.” Directly following this initial tweet, Kim shared the 8 minute and 54 second video of hilarity with the world.

Meow (Part 1) https://t.co/jjC9qqlbIm via @YouTube There’s 3 parts! You have to watch — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Adrienne clearly didn’t mind the walk down memory lane, or Kim’s Instagram reference to her ex-boyfriend. She even took the time to chime in on Kim’s post. “Just woke up to this! LOL. This hairstyle and this outfit,” she wrote in the comments. “HYSTERICAL.” We have to agree, Adrienne! Since North is such a big Cheetah Girls fan, we vote for Adrienne to be her adoptive auntie anyhow!