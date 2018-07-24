Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Short Blonde Wig After Vowing To Cut Hair When She Hits Weight Goal

Khloe Kardashian showed off some personality while wearing a blonde wig in a hilarious Snapchat video with amusing filters on July 24 and it was truly a sight to see. Check it out here!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, took to Snapchat on July 24 to post a funny video of herself flaunting a blonde wig along with a filter that increased the size of her mouth and it definitely showed off the fun part of her personality. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was in a white robe and looked into the camera while she munched on some snacks and assured her viewers that the hair she was sporting was fake. Fake or not, the new mom looked absolutely gorgeous in the post.

Khloe’s wig may be an indication of what’s to come in regards to her hairstyle. She recently replied to a fan on social media about how she wants to cut her hair short but is waiting until she reaches her goal weight after having her baby True back in April. “Short hair is my favorite!! But I still need to loose a few more pounds and then I’ll cut it again,” she wrote. Since having True, Khloe’s already lost 33 pounds so we’d say she’s on the right track!

“Here is where I am at currently,” Khloe continued in her response. “True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly. I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

Khloe tends to look great in any kind of hairstyle so we’re sure she’ll find one that’s perfect for her! As a new mom, a fresh new look may be just what she needs to keep feeling energized and motivated.