Kendall Jenner Swims Topless on Cover Of ‘LOVE’ Magazine — See Sexy Pic

Don’t ever count out Kendall Jenner. As Kourtney and Kim Kardashian battled for the ‘Bikini Queen’ crown, Kendall came out of nowhere to post topless for a magazine cover!

Kendall Jenner, 22, reminded fans that she could be just as eye-catching and sizzlingly sexy as her sisters on July 24. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and world-famous model put Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, on notice by posing topless for the cover of LOVE magazine’s 10th anniversary issue. Don’t worry – she didn’t expose anything she wasn’t supposed to, thanks to photographers Alasdair McLellan and Katie Grand. Thanks to some clever lighting, Kendall kept it “klassy” as she swam around in the Hampstead Heath ponds.

Kendall wasn’t just posing for the cover: she’s going to have a featured interview in the mag. “I feel very, very blessed and I think that I live a very extraordinary life,” she told Murray Healy in a preview of the chat. ”I wouldn’t change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like how it is right now.”

“I’ve always looked up to supermodels,” she told LOVE magazine in an interview published on July 4. “They were kind of like my superheroes. I thought they were just magical, with sparks flying around them. I think it’s their elegance. Just seeing someone walk down a runway so beautifully and just having it all together — they really are so confident. I think that’s what drew me to them. I was almost 18 and it was time to take this seriously, really pick it up and go for high fashion, go for big time. I was like, ‘I’m going to do it and see how it succeeds. I think a lot of people don’t believe that I can. I just want to prove them wrong.’ “

What could have Kendall feeling so “blessed?” Could it be her romance in Ben Simmons? She and the Philadelphia 76ers star have struck up a relationship, and a source close to the KUWTK fashionista EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s “fallen really hard for [him], which she hadn’t planned on doing.” Up to this point, her relationships – with men like Blake Griffin, 29, and Jordan Clarkson, 26 – have taken a backseat to her career, but something is different about Ben. The two lovebirds were recently seen celebrating his birthday on July 20. Will they get together to celebrate her new sexy cover?