Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Engaged After 6 Years Of Dating: ‘Their Hearts Are Full’

Congratulations to Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner! The longtime couple are engaged, she announced on Instagram! We have the details of his romantic proposal, here.

Oh my god, this is so sweet! After six happy years together, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are finally getting married! Joshua, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, proposed to his model girlfriend during a “romantic weekend together in upstate New York.” Aww! Karlie later confirmed the happy news on Instagram, posting a sweet pic of her kissing her new fiancé on the cheek. The post is captioned, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”. Unfortunately, she didn’t show off her actual engagement ring, but we’re sure that when her fiancé’s a successful venture capitalist, it has to be massive! See that pic below!

Karlie and Joshua “are both overjoyed and happily celebrating,” the source told the mag. “Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.” We’re so happy for these two! It’s not that surprising that the Bill Nye Saves the World correspondent didn’t share the news of their engagement until several weeks after the fact. The couple is notoriously private about their relationship, only sharing tidbits about their love here and there. They’ve only attended a few red carpets together, like the 2018 Met Gala. While they probably won’t go the Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande route and constantly declare their love for each other on social media, maybe they’ll be more willing to open up now that they’re engaged!

Joshua, of course, is the younger brother to Jared Kushner — aka husband of Ivanka Trump and son-in-law of President Donald Trump. No reaction yet from the White House about the happy news, but it’ll be interesting to hear. Karlie admitted in the past that she voted for Hillary Clinton!

Stay tuned, Karlie and Joshua fans, for wedding news! Will Taylor Swift be a bridesmaid? Or — gasp — could they wed at the White House! We’ll tell you as soon as we find out!