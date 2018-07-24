Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner Engaged: A Timeline Of Their Private Romance

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged after 6 years of dating and we’re SO excited for the happy couple! Lets travel back in time to when they first met with a timeline of their budding romance!

It’s been six years since we first heard of a little ole’ couple by the names of Karlie Kloss, 25, and Joshua Kushner, 33. Yes, that’s right, the model and the entrepreneur and venture capitalist were first spotted together back in 2012, and now they’re engaged! Karlie confirmed the news on her Instagram account, posting a sunset selfie of her new fiance on July 24. “I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kloss and Kushner, the brother of Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Jared Kushner, 37, are known for keeping their relationship extremely private and out of the spotlight, despite them both being in the limelight for their respected careers. And, the pair have remained solid, even with the chaos surrounding Kushner’s family and their ties to Donald Trump, 72. With that being said, we couldn’t be happier for these two, who are now one step closer to the aisle! — So, let’s take a look back to the beginning stages of the relationship!

Here’s a timeline of their love journey:

June 8, 2012: This time is extra special because it’s the first time Kloss and Kushner met! It’s unclear just how they met, or where they met, but, Karlie revealed this little fact on Twitter with an adorable picture. Although the photo was posted in 2016, Karlie confirms it’s the month/year they met.

four years ago today I met my best friend ⭐️🌙 I love you more everyday. pic.twitter.com/ccKC2cyLEM — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) June 8, 2016

November 2012: Rumors of a romance between Karlie and Josh begin to swirl just after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that year. After Karlie walked in the annual show, reports claimed she took Josh as her date to an afterparty!

April 2013: Karlie and Josh attend Coachella together! Josh even posted a photo of his lady love dancing under the sun in the desert. — His first Instagram post about Karlie.

May 13, 2013: Karlie and Josh attend the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in New York, making it their first public outing as a couple!