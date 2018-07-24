Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Call It Quits: Couple Splits After Two Months Of Dating

Well that was quick! Josh Duhamel’s first big romance since splitting from Fergie is already over. We’ve got details on how he and actress Eiza Gonzalez have broken up.

What looked to be the biggest hot romance of the summer has already fizzled out. Transformers star Josh Duhamel, 45, and stunning actress Eiza Gonzalez, 28, have split after just a few months of dating. It wasn’t that they weren’t wildly attracted to each other, but their successful careers got in the way of a serious romance. “Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE. It was Josh’s first public romance since splitting from wife of eight years Fergie in Sept. of 2017.

The couple was spotted on a sexy Mexican getaway in Tulum over the Fourth of July, passionately making out on the beach. He was even spotted in one of her Instagram stories getting naked, taking off his trunks in the background while she took a sexy mirror selfie. It’s crazy that just two weeks ago they were open and loving, having the time of their lives in her native Mexico. Since then she attended the July 18 ESPY Awards solo and has made several other red carpet appearances, but Josh was nowhere to be seen.

The couple made things official in June on a sushi date in Sherman Oaks, CA after reportedly “quietly” dating” since February before their coming out. Josh actually tipped off the paparazzi that they weren’t together anymore when they photographed him leaving Barry’s Boot Camp in LA on July 23. ‘If you are looking for Eiza, we’re done,” he told the photogs. The breakup sure seemed to come out of nowhere as the couple attended actress Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury‘s July 6 wedding in Northern California together. Eiza is a highly in demand actress these days, with two films in pre-production and signing on as one of the leads in the upcoming TV series God’s Equation.