Jimmy Garoppolo Reveals Tom Brady Gave Him ‘Top Secret’ Dating Advice: Did He Use It To Woo Kiara?

In a recent interview, Jimmy Garoppolo opened up about the advice one of football’s greats, Tom Brady, has given him on and off the field — and that includes some ‘top secret’ dating advice!

There’s no question, Tom Brady is a stud on and off the football field. The New England Patriots quarterback has five Super Bowl rings and is married to top supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Football pro Jimmy Garoppolo recently revealed in an interview with Bleacher Report that his former teammate Tom has given him advice not only when it comes to the sport, but also dating! “He picked up tricks of a modern celebrity life, from the finances to the locker room and, of course, the women,” the article said. “‘I can’t tell you that,’ Jimmy says with a wide smile, when pressed about veteran dating tips from the husband of one of the world’s most famous supermodels. ‘That’s top–secret stuff.'” Whoa, whoa, whoa! The 49ers quarterback clearly has game… and not just on the field!

This mysterious response comes just days after Jimmy was spotted out on a date with porn star Kiara Mia, 41, wining and dining her in Beverly Hills. “Jimmy and I had an amazing dinner, and he treated me with so much respect, and class. Honestly, we’re friends,” she told TMZ after their date. “I’ve never been a fan of football, I’m officially a fan of football. I can promise the 49ers that they will make Super bowl and win, because everything I touch turns to gold.” We wonder what Jimmy thinks about Kiara kissing and telling?

Well, HollywoodLife.com heard exclusively that although Jimmy is facing some teasing by his teammates, he is enjoying getting to know her! “Jimmy can handle the teasing just fine. He was proud to take Kiara out on a date. He thinks she is gorgeous, sexy, and he loves her big Kim Kardashian-style booty,” the insider said. “He does not mind her career at all. Jimmy and Kiara are nothing serious either. He has not fallen in love with her after that date. He is seeing different women. And while he likes Kiara, he is not trying to lock her down as a girlfriend or anything.” We’ll see what Brady has to say about that!