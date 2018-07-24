‘The Bachelorette’: Jason Devastated After Becca Eliminated Him — ‘I Was Blindsided’

Becca Kufrin sent Jason home on the July 23 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and we got EXCLUSIVE scoop straight from him about how he felt after the brutal breakup!

Jason Tartick was sent home by Becca Kufrin on this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, and he was admittedly completely shocked when she made the decision. “I honestly didn’t have any kind of indication to make me think that, you know…this is coming,” Jason told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the taping of Men Tell All earlier this month. “So I was truly blindsided. I didn’t see it coming, and I don’t know that she really saw it coming. But, obviously, she had to follow her heart and her gut.” Jason was one of three guys who Becca took to Thailand, along with Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen, who both got roses when Jason was eliminated.

Of course, Jason was absolutely devastated when Becca told him she was breaking up with him. The trouble started when Becca made a joke about having a home with Jason in the future, then immediately realizing that she didn’t actually envision a future with him in it. Over dinner, she brought up her concerns to Jason, and broke down in tears because she couldn’t come up with a reason for wanting to let Jason go. She simply loved Blake and Garrett more.

Jason handled the situation with grace and went out with his head held high, and admitted to us that, at the end of the day, he just wanted nothing but happiness for Becca. “It’s tough, but it’s what I was here to do — find happiness and root for hers,” he explained. “If her heart wasn’t fully in it, then I know there was nothing I could’ve done differently because I gave her the best version of myself every time we were together, and I was able to walk away from the situation knowing that. So I didn’t have any regrets.”

In May, before this season of The Bachelorette aired, Becca confirmed that she was happily engaged to one of the suitors. On the show’s Aug. 6 finale, we’ll find out if that man is Blake or Garrett. However, we know how fast things can change in a matter of weeks, so we’ll have to wait and see where Becca and her winner stand during After the Final Rose!