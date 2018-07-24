Ivanka Trump Forced To Close Fashion Brand 18 Months After Her Father Took Office

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake fashion brand, it was announced on July 24, after potential conflicts of interest became too complicated for the White House Advisor.

Ivanka Trump, 36, daughter of President Donald Trump, 72, launched her fashion brand in 2011, but since her dad became the commander in chief, things started getting a bit hairy. She announced she would be shutting down the company on July 24. “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington. So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” Ivanka said, according to the The Wall Street Journal.

Ivanka separated herself from being the head of the company in the spring of 2017, but was still an owner through a trust. Ivanka wore her own brand during her father’s presidential campaign and once she was in the White House as an advisor, theoretically making money with each Instagram post she shared. Sales did rise in 2016, but after her father assumed office, some brands like Nordstrom stopped selling her line, while Neiman Marcus Group and T.J. Maxx “scaled back,” reported the WSJ. In fact, just last week, on July 13, Hudson’s Bay Company pulled the line from its websites. The group owns stores like Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue and cited declining sales. Perhaps that was the final straw?

Of course, with manufacturing and oversees trading, you can assume how this might not work for a government employee. Abigail Klem, who took over as president when Ivanka stepped aside in 2017, told WSJ that she was “incredibly proud” of the brand they had built. “I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team.”