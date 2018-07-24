Goldfish Recall: 4 Types Of Baked Snack Linked To Fears Of Salmonella — Everything To Know

Four different flavors of Goldfish have been recalled by Pepperidge Farm due to fears of salmonella. Find out which crackers you should avoid and more to know here!

Pepperidge Farm took a precautionary action by recalling four different kinds of Goldfish baked snacks on July 23. The company was warned by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder they had been using for a seasoning may have been contaminated with salmonella. There have been no reports of illnesses yet, so Pepperidge Farm’s decision was voluntary and for precautionary reasons. “Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers,” the company confirmed in a statement.

The four flavors affected by the recall are: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Cheddar & Pretzel. Product codes for the potentially contaminated snacks were posted on the Pepperidge Farm website, and the snacks can be returned for a refund at the place of purchase. There are no other Pepperidge Farm products affected by the recall. Due to the popularity of this beloved snack, news over the recall has blown up on social media, with Goldfish lovers freaking out about the potential contamination.

Meanwhile, certain varieties of Ritz Crackers were also recalled on July 23, for the same contaminated whey powder fears. The recalled Ritz products are: Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches, Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches with cheese, Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white cheddar cheese and Ritz everything cracker sandwiches with cream cheese. Like with Goldfish, there have been no reported cases of illness linked with Ritz Crackers.