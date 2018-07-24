Farrah Abraham Signs Up for Celeb Boxing Match & Brags She’s The Female Floyd Mayweather

Farrah Abraham is making a surprising new career move. The fired ‘Teen Mom OG’ star has signed up to become a celebrity boxer. We’ve got the details on who she wants to fight.

Farrah Abraham has talked trash about so many people over the years that it’s a surprise she’s using anti-bullying as the reason behind training to become a celebrity boxer. The fired Teen Mom OG star just started her first sessions alongside trainer Jeremy Jackson, a.k.a. Hobie from the iconic series Baywatch, on July 23. The Blast caught up with the reality turned porn star and she told the site that she’s taking on the bruising new endeavor as an effort to combat bullying. We can pause for any spit takes while you wipe your soda from your screen.

As for who she’d like to get in the ring with, Farrah played it super passive aggressive. “Maybe some of the Teen Moms who talk trash about me and bully me. Maybe some of the producers who bullied me off the show I created with them so maybe Morgan Freeman should step out,” she replied. Except Farrah wasn’t bullied off the show. Morgan simply gave her the ultimatum, porn or Teen Mom OG. She refused to give up a planned live solo sex show so she was canned.

The 27-year-old would even get in the ring with her latest enemy, Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo. She wants to “smack the s**t” out of Farrah after the two hosted a strip club opening in Atlantic City last month. Farrah then went on an Instagram live rant afterwards trashing Drita and calling her a “has been.” Drita only hit back with her threats to beat her up after hearing about what Farrah said about her. But true to form, poor Farrah thinks SHE is the victim. “Drita said she wanted a piece of this. But I don’t know if she’s for anti-bullying cause she’s all about bullying,” the Backdoor Teen Mom star said with a straight face.

“I just want to make sure I know what I’m doing and look my best. Like I’m Floyd Mayweather stepping in the ring for the women,” she pledged. The former reality star had her first training session with Jeremy on July 23 at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu gym in West L.A. The actor is now a recovery coach and personal trainer and he’s vowed to turn Farrah into a “lethal weapon.” Maybe boxing will help take care of some of Farrah’s aggression issues. She’s still facing up to 18 months in prison on battery charges for allegedly punching a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.