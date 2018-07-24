Fall Out Boy fans rejoice! Following the silly infomercial inspired music video for ‘Wilson (Expensive Mistakes),’ Fall Out boy have returned with the visual for ‘Bishops Knife Trick.’

The dancing llamas are back! Fall Out Boy have dropped yet another video from their latest album, Mania, and it may be our favorite one yet. Pete, Patick, Joe, and Andy, have once again released a quirky, comical music video to accompany somewhat of a serious song, and we have to admit, the juxtaposition gets us every time.

In the “Bishops Knife Trick” video, FOB frontman and notorious nice guy Patrick Stump can be seen playing the role of impatient director on set. The singer is front and center throughout the video while angrily shouting, stomping, and even violently flipping over a chess board at one point. It’s a laughable skit for the gentle mannered, soft-spoken vocalist. Patrick may have gotten to try on his acting chops on for the video, but fellow FOB members Joe, Pete, and Andy actually aren’t featured in the video at all. It looks like this was Patrick’s time to shine! Of course, the visual also features Fall Out Boy’s recent mascots and honorary band members, the llamas. Since their album release in January, the band has used the llamas as a recurring theme not only in their music videos, but at their live shows.

The band has a lot to celebrate this Summer. When 2018 MTV VMA nominations were announced on July 16, Fall Out Boy found out they had nabbed one in the category of Best Rock Video for their “Champion” music video. The nomination marks a milestone for the band, as their 8th one to date! The band is sharing the category with the likes of Panic! At The Disco, Linkin Park, and Thirty Seconds To Mars. That’s some pretty stiff competition!

While all four band members may not have been featured in the “Bishops Knife Trick” video, fans will be happy to know the band will all be getting together to hit the road later this summer. Until then, we’ll be watching “Bishops Knife Trick” to hold us over.