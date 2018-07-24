Wilmer Valderrama ‘Scared’ After Demi Lovato’s Alleged Overdose: He’ll Do ‘Anything To Help’

They dated for six years and Demi Lovato once said she’ll always love him. So it’s no surprise that news of her alleged drug overdose has hit actor Wilmer Valderrama very hard.

Demi Lovato’s alleged drug overdose has hit her loved ones hard. Hours after the 25-year-old singer was reportedly rushed to hospital on July 24, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how her ex Wilmer Valderrama, 38, handled the news. The insider claimed that the former That ‘70s Show star was “scared” by the bombshell report, which TMZ initially claimed a source said was a heroin overdose.

The person said, “Wilmer is scared and is really racked with many emotions right now. He is trying to figure out the best way to get to her and be there for her and get her the help she needs from this point on.”

The source also added, “He isn’t picking up his phone too much and is only occasionally texting friends with some updates since it’s still very fresh. But all his focus right now is on Demi and how he can help, and how he can get to see her. He will do anything to help her get better. It’s pretty crazy right now.” The bond between Demi and Wilmer is still very strong. The singer and the actor split after six years together in June 2016. But, more than a year later in October 2017, Demi revealed that she still loved him. In her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated she said, “We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything.”

The two have remained friends, and Wilmer even appeared in the docu-film. But, despite their split, Demi said, “I think my heart’s always with Wilmer. I think that it was with Wilmer. I think that it is with Wilmer, and I think that it will be. You don’t share six years with somebody and not give them a piece of your heart, and vice-versa.” She added, “I’m pretty sure that I’m not gonna meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and an open mind when it comes to that.” As for Wilmer, so far he has yet to comment publicly on Demi’s alleged overdose. HollywoodLife reached out to his rep, but we’re yet to receive a response.