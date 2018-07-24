Demi Lovato Reportedly Rushed To Hospital For Heroin Overdose

Demi Lovato has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in LA after allegedly overdosing on heroin, and her condition is currently unknown. We have more details here.

Demi Lovato, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, was reportedly rushed to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills home before noon local time on Tuesday, July 24. The singer is currently being treated for what allegedly appears to be a heroin overdose. Her condition is unknown at this time. She was reportedly given Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses, at her home before being taken to the hospital. Demi has been sober for six years after admitting to an addiction to alcohol, cocaine, and Oxycontin for many years. She released a new song called “Sober” in June, in which she revealed that she had fallen off the wagon.

She sang “Sober” for the first time live at Rock in Rio in Lisbon on June 24, and it was an incredibly raw and emotional performance. Her voice caught as she belted the song from behind her piano, singing, ““I’m sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again, I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Demi never revealed when she relapsed, what substances she used, or if she was getting treatment again.

She had slammed a fan who accused her of relapsing on Instagram in April after seeing a photo of her holding a glass. She said that it was only Red Bull. Demi had just performed with Iggy Azalea on Sunday, July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles; she has a show scheduled in Atlantic City, New Jersey later this week.

This story is still developing. We will update when more information about Demi’s condition becomes available.