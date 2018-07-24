Demi Lovato ‘Awake’ & With Family After Alleged Drug Overdose — Singer’s Rep Breaks Silence

Demi Lovato’s rep has opened up about the singer’s condition hours after the scary news of her alleged drug overdose broke. Here’s the latest.

Demi Lovato’s team have broken their silence about the singer’s condition hours after news broke that the star had been rushed to hospital following a suspected drug overdose. “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support,” her rep told Variety. The person added, “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The response comes after initial reports that Demi was taken to hospital after a suspected heroin overdose. Law enforcement said the singer was treated with Narcan, according to TMZ. Narcan is an antidote used to treat people who have suffered from an opiate overdose. Demi’s rep spoke to clarify the situation after celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and the singer’s ex Joe Jonas sent the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer their best wishes.

The initial claims were that Demi had been rushed to an LA hospital after being found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home around 12 pm on July 24. Three hours later her aunt Kerissa Dunn reassured fans that her niece was “awake and responsive.” Soon after a source close to the singer revealed that earlier reports that she had overdosed on heroin were untrue. Yet we still do not know what was the cause of her OD. What we do know is that – after years of sobriety – Demi is no longer sober, which is something that she painfully revealed to fans in her song of the same name. “Sober” was released in June 2018. In the song Demi sang, “Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.” She also sang, “I do it every, every, every time. It’s only when I’m lonely. Sometimes I just wanna cave.” We’re wishing Demi and her family all the best at this sad time.