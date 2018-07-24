Demi Lovato 911 Call: Singer Said To Be Found ‘Unconscious’ After Alleged Heroin Overdose In New Audio

Demi Lovato was already unconscious when paramedics arrived at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24 after an alleged heroin overdose. We’ve got the heartbreaking 911 tape.

Thank goodness paramedics were able to quickly arrive at Demi Lovato‘s $8 million Hollywood Hills home on July 24, as she suffered an alleged heroin overdose. In an LA Fire department 911 tape, crews can be heard saying they were already on scene at her house and had found her unconscious. TMZ reported that EMT’s were able to save Demi’s life through administering the overdose reversal drug Narcan. She was then rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center where she is currently being treated and is reportedly in stable condition.

The singer had been sober for six years after battling addictions to cocaine and alcohol. She just revealed that she had fallen off the wagon with the song “Sober,” detailing her recent downward spiral. TMZ reported that she was seen out with friends at a birthday party on July 23, seeming happy in Instagram pics posted to a private site. The 911 call was made at 11:37am on Tuesday, though it’s unclear who placed the call.

Fans as well as celebrities have been praying for Demi’s recovery since the heartbreaking news was revealed. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.” Ariana Grande tweeted “i love u @DDLovato.” Demi’s former country music collaborator Brad Paisley wrote ” “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

During Demi’s years of sobriety she detailed how deep her issues with addiction were. She admitted to smuggling cocaine onto commercial airline flights because she couldn’t go less than an hour without the drug. The singer also admitted to filling water bottles with vodka to sooth her addiction to alcohol. Demi later revealed that she finally committed to getting sober when her management threatened to drop her as a client. Thankfully it appears that the talented singer is going to pull through her overdose crisis, as NBC News reports that she “stable and alert and breathing” in the hospital We wish her well in her recovery.