Dan Harmon: ‘Rick & Morty’ Co-Creator Caught Simulating Rape On A Doll In Old Video & Fans Are Freaked

Days after James Gunn was fired over old, pedophilia jokes, Dan Harmon came under fire after alt-right trolls unearthed a sketch where he pretended to rape a baby doll.

First, they came for James Gunn, 51. Now, the outrage machine set its sights on Dan Harmon, 45. The man behind Rick & Morty – aka why dudes were losing their minds over McDonalds Szechuan sauce back in 2017 – had to issue an apology on July 23, after 4Chan dug up a 10-year-old sketch, according to Polygon. The video, titled “Daryl,” is a spoof on Dexter. In it, Dan’s character breaks into an apartment, pulls down his pants and stimulates sex with a plastic baby doll. The discovery of this video caused an uproar online, prompting Dan to apologize. “In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending,” he said in a statement to Variety. “I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

“Daryl” was part of a 2009 monthly comedy sketch festival called Channel 101, and it would have remained lost to history had 4Chan’s /pol/ forum had not dug it up. A thread titled “Dan Harmon Pedo Exposed” was published on July 22. Right-wing members of the forum saw this video as an opportunity to attack a vocal critic of racism, Nazis, and President Donald Trump, 72. “If they get to take scalps for someone making racist jokes, we get to take scalps for them making pedophilia jokes,” one 4chan user wrote, per Polygon.

The video made it over to Reddit’s right-wing subreddit, The_Donald. From there, right-wing publications like Breitbart picked it up, leading members of the far-right Twittersphere (including Mike Cernovich, the blogger who led the charge against James over his decade-old pedophilia/rape jokes) to pick it up. The firestorm over the “controversy” caused Dan to quit Twitter and for Adult Swim, the home of Rick & Morty, to issue a statement.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” their statement read. “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgment and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

im not saying that men like james gunn or dan harmon dont deseve to be punished for what they have said in their past, even years ago. what i am saying is that it's shitty as hell and terrifying to allow far right nutjobs to dictate who can be punished and when they will be. — katy @ depressed & stressed (@katyfaise) July 23, 2018

Dan Harmon is an artist & satirizing shows like Dexter is far, far, far different from Rosanne calling Valerie Jarret an ape because she hates the woman.

I’m not deserting Dan Harmon. He wasn’t promoting pedophilia. He was making a satirical statement. — Phil Hendrie (@realphilhendrie) July 24, 2018

Not everyone on The_Donald was delighting in glee over a chance to ruin Dan over a decade-old sketch. “It wasn’t funny but it also obviously wasn’t intended to promote pedophilia,” one member of subreddit wrote. “It’s a dated parody of how Dexter normalized twisted crimes. We should point out hypocrisy where it exists and move on. Stooping to their level and trying to get people fired for bad comedy is a leftist move and we are above that.” Judging that James Gunn is out of a job and Dan Harmon is off Twitter, clearly, they’re not. Can’t wait until Rick & Morty gets cancelled. That’ll “own the libs.”

Dan Harmon has come under fire in the past. Community writer Megan Ganz called him out on Twitter, accusing him of sexual harassment while they worked together, per Vulture. Dan publicly expressed “regret” and apologized for “treating you like garbage.” After Dan apologized on an episode of his podcast, she ultimately forgave him.