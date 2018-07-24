Tweets
Hollywood Life

Dan Harmon: ‘Rick & Morty’ Co-Creator Caught Simulating Rape On A Doll In Old Video & Fans Are Freaked

Rex/Shutterstock
Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn Plaza, in New York Turner Networks 2018 Upfront, New York, USA - 16 May 2018
Dan Harmon 'Doctor Strange' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Oct 2016
Actor Dan Harmon attends a screening of "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh" at the SVA Theatre during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York 2018 Tribeca Film Festival - "Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh" Screening, New York, USA - 20 Apr 2018
Dan Harmon arrives at PALEYFEST 2014 - "Community", in Los Angeles PALEYFEST 2014 - "Community", Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Sports Editor

Days after James Gunn was fired over old, pedophilia jokes, Dan Harmon came under fire after alt-right trolls unearthed a sketch where he pretended to rape a baby doll.

First, they came for James Gunn, 51. Now, the outrage machine set its sights on Dan Harmon, 45. The man behind Rick & Morty – aka why dudes were losing their minds over McDonalds Szechuan sauce back in 2017 – had to issue an apology on July 23, after 4Chan dug up a 10-year-old sketch, according to Polygon. The video, titled “Daryl,” is a spoof on Dexter. In it, Dan’s character breaks into an apartment, pulls down his pants and stimulates sex with a plastic baby doll. The discovery of this video caused an uproar online, prompting Dan to apologize. “In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending,” he said in a statement to Variety. “I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

“Daryl” was part of a 2009 monthly comedy sketch festival called Channel 101, and it would have remained lost to history had 4Chan’s /pol/ forum had not dug it up. A thread titled “Dan Harmon Pedo Exposed” was published on July 22. Right-wing members of the forum saw this video as an opportunity to attack a vocal critic of racism, Nazis, and President Donald Trump, 72. “If they get to take scalps for someone making racist jokes, we get to take scalps for them making pedophilia jokes,” one 4chan user wrote, per Polygon.

The video made it over to Reddit’s right-wing subreddit, The_Donald. From there, right-wing publications like Breitbart picked it up, leading members of the far-right Twittersphere (including Mike Cernovich, the blogger who led the charge against James over his decade-old pedophilia/rape jokes) to pick it up. The firestorm over the “controversy” caused Dan to quit Twitter and for Adult Swim, the home of Rick & Morty, to issue a statement.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” their statement read. “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgment and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

Not everyone on The_Donald was delighting in glee over a chance to ruin Dan over a decade-old sketch. “It wasn’t funny but it also obviously wasn’t intended to promote pedophilia,” one member of subreddit wrote. “It’s a dated parody of how Dexter normalized twisted crimes. We should point out hypocrisy where it exists and move on. Stooping to their level and trying to get people fired for bad comedy is a leftist move and we are above that.” Judging that James Gunn is out of a job and Dan Harmon is off Twitter, clearly, they’re not. Can’t wait until Rick & Morty gets cancelled. That’ll “own the libs.”

Dan Harmon has come under fire in the past. Community writer Megan Ganz called him out on Twitter, accusing him of sexual harassment while they worked together, per Vulture. Dan publicly expressed “regret” and apologized for “treating you like garbage.” After Dan apologized on an episode of his podcast, she ultimately forgave him.