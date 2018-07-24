Cheryl Burke Reveals How Dad’s Death Pushed Her To Finally Have Relationship With Long Lost Sister

Just weeks after meeting her long lost, half-sister for the very first time, Cheryl Burke opened up about the emotional experience in a tell-all interview on ‘Good Morning America.’ Watch here.

Cheryl Burke lost her father in March, but in the aftermath of his death, a whole new person walked into her life: A half-sister, Ina, who the Dancing With The Stars pro had only met once, as a child, before this year. Cheryl gushed over recently meeting Ina again in an Instagram post earlier this month, and now, she’s sharing more about their unexpected reunion. In an interview with Good Morning America, Cheryl admitted that Ina had actually reached out to her years ago, but at the time, she ignored her. “I judged her too quickly,” she said. “And also…I don’t think my heart was ready.”

Despite knowing about Ina for years, Cheryl never made a point to get to know her younger half-sister, which she revealed might have to do with her parents’ divorce. “I think I was so damaged as a kid through the divorce of my mom and dad,” she explained. “That was really difficult. I guess I had this [feeling] like — wait, dad, you love somebody else?!” When the girls’ father died, though, Cheryl had a change of heart. Ina reached out to her one more time and they’ve been talking and texting constantly ever since.

“It was like…I really wanted to bond with Ina. She is half of my dad,” Cheryl revealed. “I’ve taken Ina in like she’s my sister. I talk to her as much as my other sisters now. It’s a constant conversation and communication.” Ina was even invited to Cheryl’s recent engagement party, and has met the rest of her family. Day by day, the sisters are learning more about each other and how much they have in common, too.

“Having her here and how supportive she is and encouraging is is great,” Ina raved. “It’s really changed.” Clearly, these ladies will have a lifetime bond for years to come.