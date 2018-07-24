Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres & More Celebs Pray For Demi Lovato Shocking Reported Overdose

Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Kehlani and more stars are desperately worried for Demi Lovato after she suffered an alleged heroin overdose. See the heartfelt messages from these celebs and more.

Demi Lovato, 25, was allegedly unconscious when paramedics arrived at her Hollywood Hills home after she suffered an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. The singer, who has suffered from substance abuse in the past, was reportedly treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. Demi was rushed to an LA hospital. Now, celebrities from all over are sending her well wishes. See all of the outpouring messages from stars including Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha and more.

Kehlani tweeted: “sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before… addiction isn’t one of those things you can put yourself in the shoes of. you had to have fought the fight yourself or had it rip your family apart your entire life… even then, the latter is still not the same thing. this isn’t the time for the picking apart or making light of.”

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Lili Reinhart tweeted: “praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate.”

Dove Cameron tweeted: “in the studio surrounded by writers and producers and the tone just got so heavy. we’re all praying for you @ddlovato. so heartbreaking.”

Brad Paisley tweeted: “My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.”

Wendy Williams tweeted: “So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her.”

Bebe Rexha tweeted: “I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved.”

Maren Morris tweeted: “I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato.”

Lily Allen tweeted: “Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.”

Meghan Trainor tweeted: “@ddlovato we love you”.

Trevor Moran tweeted: “PRAYING FOR DEMI. F–king heartbreaking.”

Michelle Visage tweeted: “@ddlovato sending you love, light and strength. You are not alone in this battle”.

Damian McGinty tweeted: “There isn’t enough support for artists who have addiction issues or depression problems. It’s not a normal thing to tour for a living, and it can play with you mentally. Pull through Demi”.

Tommy Dorfman tweeted: “Hi so staying sober is really fucking hard and if you have anything other than supportive things to say about those struggling with addiction/alcoholism, you can go ahead and unfollow.”

Adam Lambert tweeted: “Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love.”

Greyson Chance tweeted: “demi :’((“