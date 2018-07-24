Cardi B Standing By Offset After Recent Arrest: Vows Not To Leave Him Even If He Goes To Jail

If Offset gets locked up over his recent felony gun charges, at least he can rest easy knowing that Cardi B reportedly believes that he’s innocent and will stand by her man until he’s free again!

Cardi B, 25, is pulling a Loretta Lynn and she’s standing by her man — namely, Offset, 26, following his July 20 arrest over a handful of charges. She is “squarely in [Offset’s] corner,” sources close to Cardi tell TMZ. She believes her husband and his lawyer’s claims that the cops intentionally targeted him and pulled him over for nothing more than being a “rich, successful black rapper.” Yet, the court might not see things that way. If the worst thing happens, and Offset ends up doing time, sources say Cardi has been telling friends that she won’t leave Offset, even if he gets sentenced to prison.

It should come as no surprise that Cardi is ride or die. She stood by Offset after he cheated on her, after Celina Powell accused him of knocking her up, and throughout every other subsequent scandal. When a fan said that Cardi should kick Offset to the curb – “you deserve somebody better” – the “I Like It” rapper clapped back. “Don’t tell about who I deserve with him or not you don’t know how he matured me. Before I met him I ain’t got a lawyer, business management and I was insecure about my music. He helped give me confidence and helped me get my business situated.”

Hopefully, Offset can get his own business situated with this recent arrest. He was pulled over outside of Atlanta on July 20 for an improper lane change. Police found three guns and less than an ounce of marijuana in the car, and Offset was booked on four charges: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime – both felonies – possession of marijuana (one ounce or less) and improper lane change.

Cardi, sources tell TMZ, is “doubling down” on what his attorney initially said: the guns in the car didn’t belong to Offset and he doesn’t own any firearms. She believes that he hasn’t broken any laws. While multiple outlets initially said he was in violation of his probation (after felony convictions for burglary and theft) Cardi put these reports on blast: “For the record Offset is NOT ON PROBATION.” Here’s hoping Offset can beat the rap and resume his life with Cardi and baby Kulture.