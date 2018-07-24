Beyonce Cuddles Baby Rumi In Best Pics Of Twins Yet On Luxury Yacht In Capri — See Pics

Beyonce and Jay-Z spent some quality time in the hot tub of a $180 million yacht while on vacation in Capri on July 24 and they couldn’t help but let their daughter Rumi sweetly join them for a portion of it.

Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, proved they’re definitely enjoying their summer on July 24 when they continued to spend time together during their family vacation on a luxury $180 million yacht in Capri and this time, they took to the on-board hot tub with baby Rumi! Bey carried the twin to join her and Jay during their relaxing time and she was as adorable as can be! The one-year-old sported what looked to be like a blue and white swimsuit and had her hair up for the outing. Although Rumi’s twin brother Sir wasn’t seen, big sister Blue Ivy also came out to join her mom and dad and have some lunch on the yacht. SEE THE PICS OF RUMI & THE FAM HERE!

Beyonce and Jay have been busy performing on their highly successful On The Run II tour so taking time out to enjoy quality time together is a smart thing to do. The superstars seem to know how to relax when it’s most important and this most recent holiday reflected that. In addition to their kids, Bey and Jay appeared to be joined by some others during their time on the yacht so it was quite the festive scene!

We’re thrilled that Bey and Jay are taking time out to take a breather. They’ve worked hard over the past year and raising three kids can’t be easy with such busy careers. Beyonce has recently made headlines due to the fact that her fans have been speculating over whether or not she’s pregnant again. The singer has yet to comment on the rumors but from the looks of her vacation, where she was seen downing some champagne, we think it’s safe to assume she’s not quite ready to bring another child into the world.