Bella Thorne Added To Impressive Lineup For Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival For Her First Stage Performance

Bella Thorne will be making her on-stage debut at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, and plans to perform alongside her sister, Dani Thorne (COM3T!) HollywoodLife.com has the exclusive details!

This is so exciting! HollywoodLife.com can exclusively confirm that Bella Thorne‘s first on stage performance will be at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival on August 19th! Bella will be performing with her sister, Dani Thorne, whose artist name is COM3T!, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. The Famous In Love actress joins an incredible lineup, including Halsey, Future, Bhad Babie, Machine Gun Kelly and Rae Sremmurd. She took to Instagram at 2 PM to make the exciting announcement!

Bella most recently launched her own label, Filthy Fangs, and celebrated the new venture with a banger at Coachella. There, she debuted her new song and Filthy Fangs’ first release, “Bitch I’m Bella Thorne.” Her second single, “G.O.A.T.,” was also an exciting new release and for the video, Bella notably dressed up as a glittering goat. In both songs, Bella gives off an early Ke$ha vibe, while she also explores some rap. The singer also teamed up with her sister, Dani, for COM3T!’s music video for her song “Habits.” Bella was behind the camera, this time, directing the sultry shots! Filled with intense visuals and colors, we’d say Bella is a woman of many habits!

While Bella is focusing on her label and her music, she also has a thriving acting career with a resume that continues to get more impressive. The 20-year-old is starring in Unified Pictures thriller Ride in theaters this fall, as well as another supernatural thriller, I Still See You, out in October. She also teamed up with PETA to star in their latest commercial as a chained up mermaid to boycott Seaworld.

We’re so excited that Bella will be performing at the amazing Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The event takes place on August 18th and 19th, in partnership with Live Nation, at Jones Beach Theater in New York!