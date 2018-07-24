Insta-official! Bella Hadid confirmed she’s back together with The Weeknd by posting a video of him on her Instagram story…and even referring to him as her ‘muse’!

Things have been heating up once again between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd this summer, and they even documented their recent date on Instagram! Both stars shared several videos of themselves at a trippy gallery on their Instagram Stories July 23, and one of Bella’s vids even featured The Weeknd posing in front of a wild background. “Muse forever,” she captioned the video, along with two black heart emojis. Although these on-again lovers have been photographed on several dates since they reunited at the Cannes Film Festival in May, they haven’t flaunted their romance on social media until now.

Bella and The Weeknd dated for more than a year when they split in the fall of 2016. Just months later, he was very publicly dating Selena Gomez. That romance lasted for about ten months, but ended in Oct. 2017 when Selena got back together with Justin Bieber. Things didn’t work out between Selena and Justin (now, he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin), but it looks like The Weeknd could be on his way to getting his happy ending with Bella! Luckily, Selena has a lot of close friends who she’s been surrounding herself with in recent months, and she seems to be in a good place, too.

One day before their Instagram love-fest Bella and The Weeknd were spotted out with friends in Tokyo, and an eyewitness confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they “looked very much in love” throughout the outing. “They kept kissing and whispering into each other’s ears, giggling and were very flirtatious,” the witness dished “Bella was all smiles — you could tell she as having a great time.”

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Bella was left heartbroken by The Weeknd in the past, so she’s making sure to take caution when it comes to guarding her heart this time. However, it definitely seems like she’s inching closer and closer to being “all-in” with the singer!