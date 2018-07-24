Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why Friends Think They May Be Secretly Engaged Already

New parents AND newly engaged? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s friends are convinced that they’re tying the knot and keeping the news on the DL, we’ve learned exclusively!

It’s not just the fact that Kylie Jenner has been walking around with a massive diamond ring on her left hand. Kylie and Travis Scott‘s friends have a feeling that he proposed to the mother of his daughter, Stormi Webster, because of the way they act around each other! Travis, 26, according to one of their friends, is devoted to his 20-year-old partner and head over heels in love with her. While they haven’t announced anything, their friends aren’t sure that means nothing’s going on behind the scenes!

“As far as everyone knows, Kylie and Travis aren’t engaged,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t have gotten secretly engaged! He calls her wifey and she likes to call him daddy. They are majorly in love and committed to each other.” Aww! We really didn’t need to know that she calls his “daddy,” but it’s still sweet that they’re so obsessed with each other.

If they are engaged, don’t expect them to announce it any time soon. They’ll probably take the approach they did to Kylie’s pregnancy — not saying anything until it’s all about to go down! “Travis is extremely private – he already struggles with the level of attention that comes with being a part of Kylie‘s life,” the source explained. “It’s something that takes a toll on the relationship at times, so they do try to keep as much of their lives as they can private.” Understandable!

We cannot wait until these two actually get married — because you know they totally will! We’re just imagining North West and Penelope Disick as sassy flower girls now!