‘AGT’ Live Blog: Contestants Face Getting Axed In Second Round Of Judge Cuts

Judge cuts are back! Night 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge cuts will bring back more fan faves for another round of performances. Who will make it through? Read our live blog now!

Another Tuesday night means another round of judge cuts. Olivia Munn is the guest judge this week. The Human Fountains kick off the night with strange and gross performance. Not only do they spit water, they spit out orange juice, and then drink it. But that’s not all. One member of the group breaks an egg in another’s mouth, and then they spit that same egg yolk in the other members’ mouths. It’s absolutely disgusting.

Simon Cowell doesn’t even know how he’s supposed to judge this act. Meanwhile, Mel B loves the Human Fountains. Howie Mandel calls the group his “personal nightmare,” but he likes them.

Magician Shin Lim is up next, and he uses Olivia to help with his performance. His card tricks are phenomenal. You never know what he’s going to do next. All of the judges give him a standing ovation. The first thing Simon says is, “Bloody hell.” Olivia tells Shin that he’s “truly amazing.” Heidi Klum goes so far as to say that he’s one of the only magicians who make her believe that “magic can be possible.”

The Melisizwe Brothers and Macey Mac perform for the judges, but it’s Sophie Fatu who really takes their breath away. The 5-year-old, who is the youngest AGT contestant ever, sings a damn good rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” The judges love her. The little girl is so adorable, too. She even gushes that Simon’s son, Eric, makes “my heart melt.”

Keep refreshing for updates!