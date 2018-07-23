Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge: 5 Things On The ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Who Died Suddenly At 28

Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge, one of the stars of ‘Wicked Tuna’, tragically passed away just days away from turning 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the late fisherman.

Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge unexpectedly died at the age of 28, but as of right now the cause of death is still unclear. Here’s everything you need to know about the late star of Wicked Tuna.

1. Duffy was the first mate on fishing ship, the Pinwheel, which is captained by Tyler McLaughlin. He also made an appearance on the spin-off series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

2. He started fishing as a kid with his dad and grandfather. He later went on to become one of the best fisherman in the whole entire country, an accolade that landed him on the show Wicked Tuna.

3. He was mourned by the National Geographic Channel on their Facebook page. The statement read, “National Geographic and Pilgrim Media Group were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel, and has appeared on both Wicked Tuna and our spin-off series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. We join Duffy’s family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

4. Nick graduated from Portsmouth High School. According to Remick & Gendron Funeral Home, he “excelled in any sport he played, and among his favorites were fishing, hockey, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding, and surfing.”

5. He was born on August 1, 1989 in Topsfield, Massachusetts. The obituary also mentioned that his “presence could light up any room and he had a heart of gold. He was known for his smile, his fearlessness, his adventurous spirit, his mischievous sense of humor, and giving big hugs.” We’ll keep you posted as we learn more details about his passing.