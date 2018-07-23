‘Bachelorette’ Preview: Becca Breaks Down In Tears — I Just Did ‘What Arie Did To Me’

Who does Becca send home on the July 23 episode of ‘The Bachelorette?’ Whoever it is leaves Becca in tears as she fears she’s pulled an Arie! Watch this explosive preview!

There are only 3 men left on The Bachelorette, and that means hearts are on the line. Becca Kufrin, 28, will be heading to Thailand with the final 3 — Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, Blake Horstmann, 28, and Jason Tartick, 29. This game-changing episode will feature the notorious fantasy suites.

But will history repeat itself? In the final moments of the preview for the July 23 episode, Becca says, “I’m in love with two guys.” As a car with the unlucky guy pulls away, a crying Becca says, “I literally just did to him what Arie did to me.” Who is in the car?! WE. NEED. ANSWERS! This is truly shaping up to be the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever.

Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, infamously proposed to Becca, later changed his mind, and then dumped her for runner-up Lauren Burnham, 25. Arie and Lauren are now engaged and will get married in 2019.

All 3 of Becca’s suitors have extremely strong feelings for her. “I have found my best friend, my fiancee,” Jason gushes in the preview. Blake says, “This could be the forever.” Garrett, who received Becca’s first impression rose the very first night, declares: “Becca is the one for me. I don’t even know what I would say if she said goodbye.” Someone is about to get their heart broken. Grab your tissues now.

Will Becca send the wrong guy home?! It sounds like she’s already second-guessing her gut-wrenching decision. Should we be bracing ourselves for another brutal finale?! Without a doubt, that answer is yes. Becca also notes in the episode preview, “This time last year, Arie said a lot of things and didn’t stand by them.” The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.