Michael Strahan & Sara Haines Teaming Up for ‘GMA Day’: When Does It Start & Everything Else To Know

It’s time to say ‘good morning’ to a brand new ‘view,’ as Sara Haines will join Michael Strahan for ‘GMA Day.’ Find out when the new show debuts, when it’ll air and more!

Get ready, world. You’re about to get another hour of Michael Strahan, 46, on your screens, as the news broke on July 23 about GMA Day. This brand new show, the “third hour” of Good Morning America, will see the GMA co-host team up with The View’s Sara Haines, 40. The face of daytime television is about to change, so get all about the info before the show hits the airwaves.

1. GMA Day starts in September. GMA Day will debut on Sept. 10. The hour-long program will be recorded at 9 A.M. ET, essentially the “third hour” of every Good Morning America broadcast, but GMA Day will air later in the day (ergo, the title.) The show will be broadcast at 1pm ET / 12pm CT/ PT, according to the Los Angeles Times.

2. Yes, Sarah is leaving The View. While Michael will stay on GMA during the 7-9am hours, Sarah will not be able to pull double duty on The View and her new gig. “I have a big announcement, it is bittersweet, so I’m going to start with the bitter part, which is just the sad part,” she said when announcing her departure from the show on July 23, per Too Fab. “I will be leaving the show, for the best reason, but I have to start with this. I have dreamt about, I have watched the show since it began — look at who I’m flanked by … at the whole table … but there are days I go to look at Whoopi and I can’t finish a sentence because I remember it’s Whoopi Goldberg.”

“Every time I hear the theme music, I remember watching at home on my couch,” she said. “This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show. Every day I walk out here, I’ve never taken it for granted. I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job.”

3. It’s replacing The Chew. The creation of GMA Day isn’t that a big shock. ABC announced it was expanding GMA to three hours after canceling The Chew in May (which came five months after ABC fired Mario Batali following allegations of sexual misconduct. It wasn’t until Sara’s bittersweet announcement on The View that viewers knew what that new hour of GMA would look like.

SARA'S BIG NEWS! @sarahaines announces she will be leaving @TheView at the end of the season to join @michaelstrahan to host @GMA's #GMADay: "I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job." https://t.co/MPcQlsoIy9 pic.twitter.com/Sa1JFxyqdS — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2018

4. Sara and Michael have a cute thing in common. Sara began working at ABC in 2013 as a news contributor and weekend host on GMA. She joined The View in 2016…the same year that Michael left Live! With Kelly and Michael for GMA. Look at this – Michael is back on an hour-long show with a blonde co-host.

5. She’s the second host to leave The View in the past week. Sarah’s departure follows on the heels of Paula Faris’s exit. Paula is leaving both The View and her role as Good Morning America co-host. Instead, she’ll focus at ABC on reporting and breaking news.