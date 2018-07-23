Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Moving In Together After 10 Mos. Of Dating: Is An Engagement Next?

Could this be a sign that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are heading for the altar? ‘The Bachelorette’ alum and his ‘Modern Family’ star girlfriend are taking things to the next level by living together.

Time flies when you’re having fun and it seems that Sarah Hyland, 27, and her beau Wells Adams, 34, are having so much fun as a couple that they’ve decided to live together! Yes, the former Bachelorette contestant and the Modern Family star are taking their romance to the next level after just 10 months of dating. Wells slipped the news into the July 20 episode of his podcast, Your Favorite Thing, which he hosts with Brandi Cyrus (Miley’s sister).

To be honest, the clue was in the episode’s title, “Wells Moves To LA.” During the show the Nashville-based star told his co-host, “Should I just say it? I guess it’s going to come out after. It doesn’t even matter. I’m straight up moving to LA.” Then he joked, “Should I not have said it? I’ve got to go!” The move is a serious commitment for the star who is having to figure out what to do with his furnished home while he relocates to, as he put it, “move in with the lady.” Of course, whenever two lovebirds start living together, everyone wonders if they’re testing the water before they get engaged. Wells didn’t shy away from that suggestion. He told Brandi, “If we’re going to take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take to decide if we can handle living with one another, you know?” Makes perfect sense to us Wells!

Funnily enough among the list of things Wells could be worried about before moving across the country to move in with his girlfriend, top of the list is whether or not their pooches will get along. He said, “I’ll tell you what I’m most concerned about – I’m not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I’m most concerned about my dog and her dogs…” Joking that they’ll have a “truly blended family” he said, “Carl sleeps on my bed, right. And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s going to [happen]?

In the meantime, over in Los Angeles, following their romantic trip to Mexico, on July 23 Sarah was back in California and missing her boo. (Not her dog. Her man.) She shared a snap of him drinking coffee over a table with an impressive breakfast platter. She captioned the Instagram Stories photo, “Already miss waking up to this face. This view. And this food.” Don’t worry Sarah. It sounds like you’ll get to do at least one of those three things again very soon.