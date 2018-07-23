Travis Scott ‘Loves’ Kylie Jenner’s Natural Lips: Will She Stop Getting Fillers Forever?

Travis Scott lovingly prefers Kylie Jenner’s natural lips over her fillers and he’s been thoroughly enjoying smooching them ever since she decided to embrace her old pout.



Travis Scott, 26, is so glad that Kylie Jenner, 20, made the confident decision to remove her lip fillers and go back to her thinner pout and now he feels he can admire her natural beauty more so than ever before. “Travis loves Kylie’s natural lips,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He thinks she’s so beautiful and he tells her all the time. He’s every generous with his praise. He has been kissing her now, more than ever and his love for her has only grown since having Stormi.”

Travis’ love has definitely affected Kylie in a positive way. Since their daughter Stormi was born five months ago, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been feeling better than ever and is appreciative of her new little family. “Travis is part of the reason she decided to get her filler taken out,” the insider continued. “He didn’t tell her to do it or anything like that, but he did make a point to let her know how beautiful she was all along. The level of appreciation he has for her has boosted her confidence so much. It definitely played a part in her feeling comfortable taking out her lip fillers.”

Kylie showed off her thinner lips when she stepped out this past weekend to support Travis in Paris at Lollapalooza. She looked radiant and relaxed as she posed with fans for pics and it was great to see. Their relationship seems better than ever and we’re so thrilled for them. From their GQ Magazine cover to more and more cozy dates, these two are definitely proving that there’s nothing quite like young love.