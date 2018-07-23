Toronto Mass Shooting: 1 Woman Dead 13 Injured In Restaurant Attack — Witnesses Post Videos

One woman is dead and 13 more were left injured after a gunman opened fire at a busy restaurant in Toronto on July 22. The suspect was killed after a shootout with police. See video from the scene here.

Shots were fired in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood at around 10:00 p.m. on July 22, leaving a young woman dead and 13 victims with injuries, police confirmed to CNN. The shooter, whose identity has not been confirmed at this time, began firing shots inside a restaurant, and the one victim succumbed to her injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. One of the injured victims is a nine-year-old girl, who remains in critical condition at a pediatric trauma center according to DailyMail. The shooter was eventually killed in an “exchange of gunfire” with police, Chief Mark Saunders confirmed.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but officials are investigating every possibility, including terrorism, Chief Saunders said. Between 15 and 20 shots were heard by nearby witnesses. One nearby resident was taking a cellphone video from what appeared to be an apartment above the street, and the footage shows a man walking down the street in a black hoodie before pulling out his gun and opening fire. “We have a gun problem in that guns are readily available to too many people,” Toronto Mayor John Tory admitted.

He added, “The police are doing their best but they’re operating under extraordinarily difficult circumstances to deal with these guns and we’ll see what they conclude from this case but it’s evidence of a gun problem, clearly.” See video from the scene below (Warning: may be difficult to watch):

