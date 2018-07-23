TI & Tiny Flaunting Major PDA At Club, Dancing, Kissing & Smiling — Watch Video

Despite all the drama, it looks like these two just might be doing alright! Don’t believe us? Check out their sweet PDA at the club for yourself!

Those kisses don’t lie! T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, were all loved up at the club last night — and the couple wasn’t afraid to show it! Even though they were surrounded by people, including some who clearly had their phone cameras out, T.I. wasn’t shy as he finished spinning his wife around and pulled her in for a kiss on the cheek. She returned the favor, both of them all smiles. It was just the kind of intimate, sweet moment we’ve been waiting to see from them since their on-again, off-again romance went south — again — thanks to a rumored side chick and a recent arrest.

But it seems like these two working their way back to each other, and we love the dedication they have to their relationship through all of their ups and downs. This is the second time they’ve been heavy on the PDA in a week, and even though they appear to be back in the honeymoon phase, a source close to Tiny told Hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s demanding transparency this time around. “Tiny has laid down some rules for T.I. to try and build back some trust and that includes having access to all his phones and social media accounts. It goes both ways though, T.I. has all her pass codes too. Trust me he has his questions about her loyalty as well so they are both checking up on each other.”

By working to keep each other accountable, we think Tiny and T.I. are on the right track! And the expensive sports car and Loubotin shoes Tiny received for her birthday sure aren’t hurting matters.

Their relationship has been a roller coaster lately, but we are SO along for the ride with them. Whether they’re on the rocks or loving it up at the club, we’re keeping tabs on these two and rooting for them to find their happy ending. But we won’t let this upswing get our hopes up too high just yet — when it comes to T.I. and Tiny, anything can happen!