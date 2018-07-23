The show must go on! Taylor Swift took a little tumble onstage while performing in New Jersey on July 22, but she recovered perfectly. Watch it go down here!

Taylor Swift braved the elements by performing back-to-back shows in the rain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 21 and 22…but toward the end of the second show, the precipitation almost got the best of her! As you can see in the video below, during Tay’s performance of “Call It What You Want” – the second to last song in the set – she slipped on some water and fell down! With some help from one of her dancers, though, she was able to laugh it off and get right back on her feet without missing a beat. Talk about a true professional, am I right!?

It was quite a weekend for Taylor, who has now become the first woman to play three night in a row at MetLife Stadium. The July 20 show had perfect weather to get the trio of concerts off to a great start, but rain poured down as she sang at the following two shows. However, Taylor didn’t let that deter her from continuing to put on incredible shows both nights, and she raved over her fans for standing outside in the downpour with her. “Last night we all danced together for 2 hours in the pouring rain,” she wrote on Instagram. “Who knows what the Jersey skies will bring us tonight but we’re *ready for it*”

Some of Taylor’s famous friends, like Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and Tiffany Haddish, were spotted in the audience at her shows throughout the weekend. Plus, fans spotted her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in attendance at the July 22 show, as well!

📹 | Taylor laughing off a small fall during CIWYW tonight #repTourMetlife (via @Ashzash) pic.twitter.com/XsniqpBDMI — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 23, 2018

Taylor and Joe have done a good job at keeping their romance low-key and away from the public eye since they got together in October 2016. They were recently spotted enjoying a vacation together in Turks and Caicos.