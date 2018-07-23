Makeup & Skincare With SPF — Our Fave All-In-Ones To Keep YOU Sun Safe This Summer

It’s hot this summer, so you want to wear LESS on your face, not more. But SPF is a non-negotiable. Luckily, these amazing makeup and skincare products have SPF built-in, so YOU can easily fight signs of aging.

Kim Kardashian revealed her Olay Regenerist Whip with SPF!” A splurge-worthy makeup primer we love is the NeoCutis Journee Bio-Restorative Day Cream Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30. It’s our EIC’s must-have! Just this morning, I used the ZO SKIN HEALTH Sunscreen + Primer SPF 30, which delivered a subtle tint and a gorgeous matte canvas. revealed her favorite drugstore skincare picks in late June , writing on Instagram, “SPF is non-negotiable in my daytime skincare routine, but I also need my makeup to look flawless. I finally found a moisturizer that I cannot live without and is perfect for under my makeup –” A splurge-worthy makeup primer we love is theIt’s our EIC’s must-have! Just this morning, I used the, which delivered a subtle tint and a gorgeous matte canvas.

The Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30 is a primer, sunscreen and anti-aging product in one. It reduces lines and wrinkles with shitake mushroom and miehei peptides. It improves texture of skin, and helps protect against the sun and environmental aggressors with barley, sunflower and cucumber extracts. For a perfect on-the-go touch up, carry the Brush on Block Translucent Mineral Powder Sunscreen ($32) in your bag. It won’t mess up your makeup, it will help absorb oil and set it, while giving you another dose of SPF!