Shark Week 2018 Schedule: Full List Of New Fin-Tastic Shows & Specials

Happy 30th anniversary, Shark Week! The beloved week in television has kicked off, and we have the full 2018 schedule so you don’t miss a minute of the action!

Shark Week is the week millions of people look forward to every year. Sharks are always keeping us on our toes, and sometimes make us a little scared to go in the water. Discovery Channel has come up with quite the schedule this year so you can get your shark fix. Shark Week 2018 is celebrating 30 years with all-new shows and specials that feature stars like Shaq, Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Gronk, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Guy Fieri, and Bear Grylls.

Talk about a celebrity lineup that will get you hooked! Shark Week started July 22 and will end July 29. This year will feature the most hours of shark programming ever. Make sure your DVRs are set and ready to record! See the full Shark Week 2018 schedule of what’s ahead below.

Sunday, July 22:

7:00 PM — Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits

8:00 PM — Bear vs Shark

9:00 PM — Shaq Does Shark Week

10:00 PM — Ronda Rousey Uncaged

Monday, July 23:

8:00 PM — Monster Tag

9:00 PM — Great White Abyss

10:00 PM — Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair

11:00 PM — Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 24:

8:00 PM — Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy

9:00 PM — Laws of Jaws

10:00 PM — Air Jaws: The Hunted

11:00 PM — Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 25:

8:00 PM — Air Jaws: Back From The Dead

9:00 PM — Shark Tank Meets Shark Week

10:00 PM — SharkCam Stakeout

11:00 PM — Shark After Dark

Thursday, July 26:

8:00 PM — SharkCam Strikes Back

9:00 PM — Sharkwrecked

10:00 PM — Tiger Shark Invasion

Friday, July 27:

8:00 PM — Megalodon: Fact vs. Fiction

9:00 PM — Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws

10:00 PM — Great White Shark Babies

Saturday, July 28:

8:00 PM — Great White Abyss: Sharkopedia Edition

9:00 PM — Return of the Mega Shark

10:00 PM — Sharks Gone Wild

Sunday, July 29:

9:00 PM — Naked and Afraid of Sharks

Nat Geo Wild is getting in on the shark-y fun. Their SharkFest started July 15 and will run for two weeks. The channel’s specials include When Sharks Attack: Mayhem in Mexico, When Sharks Attack: Anatomy of a Shark Attack, 700 Sharks, Big Sharks Rule, and more. If you love sharks, then the month of July is the month for you!