Shaquille O’Neal narrowly escaped an almost shark attack when he bravely went diving with the potentially dangerous fish for Discovery Channel’s ‘Shaq Does Shark Week’ in The Bahamas. See the dangerous moment here!

Eek! Shaquille O’Neal, 46, was almost attacked by a shark when he was filming the Discovery Channel’s week-long special, Shaq Does Shark Week in The Bahamas and it was truly dangerous territory! The seven-foot-one former NBA superstar was snorkeling underwater in a custom steel “Shaq Cage” that was 12 feet tall and six feet wide with see-through windows when the scary incident happened. One of the many sharks swimming outside the cage somehow squeezed through the cage bars and swam right over Shaq’s head! Luckily there were professional marine biologists around the athlete to safely remove him and the shark from the area. After taking a deep breath and recovering from the scare, Shaq bravely went right back in the cage for some more filming.

When the segment was finished, Shaq made sure to let everyone know about the close call. “I survived a shark attack, you b**ches!,” he exclaimed when he emerged from the water. Despite the relief he must have felt, Shaq had to be at least a little bit traumatized considering he’s admitted that he’s deathly afraid of sharks. “I’m terrified of sharks,” he told the New York Post. “I’ve watched When Animals Attack 1 through 10. Remember Jaws? And I live in Florida, so all the shark attacks in Florida…”

Will Packer, one of the executive producers of Shaq’s shark special explained that although it was dangerous, the show handled the incident in a funny manner and told the Post what happened behind the scenes of filming. “Shaq calls Kevin Hart to help him out and Kevin says: ‘There’s no way I’m getting in the water with sharks. You’re crazy. Someone who’s right for this and is totally qualified is Rob Riggle‘,” said Will. “We put them in several situations: One is a contained pool at [The Atlantis resort] and there’s another situation with a seal and then Shaq is out in the ocean with Rob and wild sharks. Rob basically gives him nonsense advice that doesn’t help anyone. It’s hilarious. Thank god nobody got hurt. He wasn’t very helpful when it came to the science of sharks — but we had actual scientists on board for that.” Due to Shaq’s large frame, the crew had to actually stitch at least “three or four” wetsuits together for his week-long appearance on the show.