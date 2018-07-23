Selena Gomez Surprised With Sweet Bday Party At Imagine Dragons Concert: See Her Adorable Reaction

Happy birthday, Selena Gomez! The singer spent the night before her big day at the Imagine Dragons concert, and got quite a surprise celebration backstage. See the pic here!

Selena Gomez kept things very low-key for her 26th birthday, but she did have a fun night out the evening before! The singer and her friends attended the Imagine Dragons concert in California on July 21, and Sel was treated to an amazing birthday surprise backstage. Grace VanderWaal, who is opening for Imagine Dragons on tour, shared photos of Selena looking completely shocked and overwhelmed when friends gathered to celebrate her big day. It was far from an over-the-top celebration, but there were “Happy Birthday Selena” cupcakes, and the bday girl looked absolutely thrilled.

“Happy Birthday today 4 Selena!!!!!!!!!!” Grace captioned the pic. “Thank you for everything I hope you have the best day.” She also included a photo of herself and Selena hugging with huge smiles on their faces. Aw – it looks like Selena had the best night ever! Meanwhile, her bestie, Taylor Swift, also made sure to be part of the celebrations…even though she wasn’t with Selena in person. Taylor baked a cake that read “Gomez or Go Home” for her BFF and uploaded a pic to Instagram with the caption, “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday? I mean I could but why would I want 2?” LOL!

Considering Selena’s on-off love, Justin Bieber, recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, it likely hasn’t been an easy few weeks for the 26-year-old. However, she’s so lucky to have amazing friends to celebrate her big day with!

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Selena was desperately hoping that Justin wouldn’t reach out in any way on her birthday. It’s unclear if she got her wish, but considering he’s newly-engaged, we’re going to take a guess and say he probably didn’t acknowledge his ex’s bday this year. Of course, you never know with those two…