Selena Gomez was glowing at her 26th birthday party with her closest friends! The food looked amazing, the drinks were flowing, and the party attire was on point! — See all of the best pics from Sel’s bash!

Selena Gomez, had a magical 26th birthday, to say the least! The singer celebrated all weekend long, kicking off her birthday festivities at an Imagine Dragons concert with her BFFs on the eve of her actual birthday, Saturday, July 21! Sel and some of her squad hit up the Forum arena in Inglewood, California to watch the band’s concert, where she was surprised with mini birthday party backstage. The band’s opener, Grace VanderWaal arranged for the surprise celebration for Sel and even shared multiple photos of it on her Instagram. “Huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY 4 SELENA!!!!!!!!!! Thank for everything I hope you have the best day bebegurllllllll,” she wrote in her caption.

Then, on Sel’s actual birthday (Sunday, July 22), she had a birthday dinner with her friends on a yacht in Newport Beach. Her BFFs, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney J. Barry, Sam Lopez, and Connar Franklin were all in attendance. The group celebrated with lots of champagne, yummy pasta, and a few napkin-flying dances aboard the lavish boat. While Sel stay silent on social media during her birthday weekend, she took to Instagram on Monday, July 23, to share a gallery of photos from her birthday. “Another year down.. Thank you for all the bday love,” she captioned a few shots from her celebrations. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of you and my best friends for celebrating with me. I love you guys like crazy! God bless!”

This was a special birthday for Selena, seeing as she’s had a year of many ups and downs. As previously reported, she underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant back in Summer 2017, which changed her entire outlook on life. “When Selena reflects on her birthday, she is very happy for health and very happy to be alive because that was not promised only a short time ago,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She spent the day reaching out to loved ones and talking to those that reached out to her to thank them for being such a strong sense of support. She really is taking this birthday as a time to reflect on what she has in her life and she is counting her blessings.”

Sel appeared to be in great spirits on her 26th birthday, just came just two weeks after her ex, Justin Bieber proposed to his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin on July 7.